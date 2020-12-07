Priyanka Chopra voices support for protesting farmers in India

Priyanka Chopra is the latest to join the list of stars supporting the farmers' protests

As India’s farmers’ protest continue, many celebrities have come forth to voice their support for them.

Priyanka Chopra is the latest to join the list as she recently jumped on the bandwagon, responding to singer Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet.

“Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,” wrote Priyanka.

Diljit has been getting praised for continuously voicing support for the farmers and highlighting their plight through his platform.



He had also recently donated INR 1 crore for the protestors to stay warm during the demonstrations.

Apart from Priyanka and Diljit, stars like Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu and Hansal Mehta have also voiced support for the farmers.