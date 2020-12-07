Swara Bhaskar lambastes Kangana after her Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh

'I think Kangana has now become synonymous with spewing poisonous fiction,' said Swara Bhaskar

One of Kangana Ranaut’s fiercest critics, Swara Bhaskar has blasted her once again for her snarly posts filled with hate.

After a chaotic week for the Queen actor that involved a flaming spat with singer Diljit Dosanjh, Bhaskar was one of the many who voiced support for the latter while lambasting the former.

Talking to SpotboyE, the Veere Di Wedding star said: "The comments are atrocious. I think Kangana has now become synonymous with spewing poisonous fiction, most of what she tweets, whether about history or current affairs are fiction cooked up and driven by a particular agenda."

"The thing that bothers me is her utter disrespect for the elderly. Her comments on Jaya Bachchanji and other senior actresses was not just distasteful it was utterly disrespectful and badtameez.”

“She has spread slander against Bilkis Bano and Shaheen Baugh Dadis and what she said about Mahinder Kaur ji was also not just inaccurate lies but to say about an elderly farmer that she is 'available for 100 Rupees.' It's just sickening! Totally unacceptable,” she said.

“Kudos to Diljit for calling her out and not letting the issue slide. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and I have called her out in the past and it's good to see a star of Diljit's stature take a stand for this cause,” she continued.

"If Kangana wants to fight, let it be with her contemporaries, I'm happy to keep her engaged. But I request her to please spare our elderly the vile nonsense. Once again to her I will say, Thakk Jaa Behen!" she added.