Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘India’s hottest target’

Kangana Ranaut attacked Bollywood and her critics yet again

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut never lets go off a chance to make headlines with her bold and snarly statements.

It looks like the Queen actor is at it again as she attacked Bollywood and her critics yet again and referred to herself as the ‘hottest’ target in India.

Responding to a user’s tweet about the on-going farmers’ protest, Kangana wrote: “What you saying! I am the hottest target in the country right now.”

“Target me and you will become media’s favourite, movie mafia will offer you roles, give you movies, filmfare award, shiv Sena tickets every thing. If I were a don you know 72 mulkon ki police mere peeche hot,” she added.

