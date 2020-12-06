close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
December 6, 2020

Princess Margaret dissed Helena Bonham Carter who now plays her on ‘The Crown’

Sun, Dec 06, 2020

Helena Bonham Carter has been widely praised for her portrayal of Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown.

And while there may be a whole lot of people in awe of her prowess, Princess Margaret herself wasn’t a big fan of the actor, as revealed by the Harry Potter star herself.

Carter revealed the distant link that she shared with the late royal through her uncle who was close to the princess and was allegedly even romantically involved.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an earlier interview, Carter said: “My uncle was actually very close to her. She was pretty scary.”

Carter was even lucky enough to have a real-life interaction with the woman she would one day play on-screens. However, the exchange wasn’t all too amicable.

Carter recalled that Margaret had taken a brutal dig at her acting skills and said: “At one point, [Princess Margaret] met me at Windsor Castle and she said, ‘You are getting better, aren’t you?’”

