Kim Kardashian dedicates touching note to son Saint on fifth birthday

Kim Kardashian dedicated an Instagram post to her Saint on Saturday

Kim Kardashian came forth penning and sharing a sweet note for her son, Saint, as he turned five years' old on Saturday.

The reality TV star dedicated an Instagram post to her little one, wherein she wrote, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates.

“Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big," the makeup mogul added.

Alongside a loved-up photo cuddling with Saint, Kim continued, “I know a drive- by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!”

Meanwhile, granny Kris Jenner gushed, “Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!!,” Jenner wrote. “You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude.”









