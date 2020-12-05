Kim Kardashian's social media accounts indicate her popularity is growing

If Instagram followers are anything to go by, Kim Kardashian's popularity is growing rapidly.

The reality TV star is nearing 200 million followers pretty fast as she has crossed 192 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

The wife of rapper Kanye West follows only 111 people that include a handful of celebrities, family members and close friends.

Kim has shared over 5000 photos and videos on Instagram which also includes promotional ventures.

