Pregnant Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘forever friend’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘forever friend and brother’ fashion designer Manish Malhotra on his birthday.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Manish and wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05.”

“From twirling in shawls at Lolo’s shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever.”

Commenting on the post, Manish thanked Kareena, saying “Thank you my most beautiful friend love you loads and our times together at the movies or otherwise are memories forever. to many more moments together.”



Kareena, who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, also shared a stunning photo with the designer in her Insta story and wished him birthday, saying “Happy birthday [email protected]”



