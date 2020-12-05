Neetu Kapoor to fly back to Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19

Arrangements are being made by Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor to fly her back to Mumbai

Indian actor Neetu Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with her upcoming film’s director Raj Mehta and costar Varun Dhawan.

According to a report by Times of India, the two are in isolation in Chandigarh while arrangements are being made by Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor to fly her back to Mumbai through an air ambulance.

A source close to the family revealed: “She tested positive for COVID-19. Ranbir has organised everything in Mumbai so that she gets proper hospitalisation and isolation.”

Earlier, reports about Anil Kapoor testing positive had also been making rounds but the actor set the record straight on Twitter.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he said.