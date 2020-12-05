Anil Kapoor clarifies he does not have COVID-19

Anil Kapoor refuted the reports and thanked his fans and followers for expressing their concern

Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor has quashed claims circulating about him testing positive for COVID-19.

Turning to his social media, the famed actor refuted the reports and thanked his fans and followers for expressing their concern.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he said.

The news comes as the actor was currently shooting with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

His costar Neetu tested positive earlier today, as revealed by a source close to the family. “She tested positive for COVID-19. Ranbir has organised everything in Mumbai so that she gets proper hospitalisation and isolation.”