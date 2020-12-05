Anil Kapoor clarifies he does not have COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor has quashed claims circulating about him testing positive for COVID-19.
Turning to his social media, the famed actor refuted the reports and thanked his fans and followers for expressing their concern.
“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he said.
The news comes as the actor was currently shooting with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.
His costar Neetu tested positive earlier today, as revealed by a source close to the family. “She tested positive for COVID-19. Ranbir has organised everything in Mumbai so that she gets proper hospitalisation and isolation.”