Prince Charles and Camilla subjected to vile abuse online after royal engagement

Prince Charles and Camilla received hateful remarks that broke the royal household’s social media guidelines

Prince Charles, and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have fallen prey to intense bullying online after which they restricted their Twitter privacy for hateful comments.



According to reports, the royal couple has placed restrictions on their Twitter handle of Clarence House right after some abusive comments emerged on their posts. The remarks reportedly broke the royal household’s social media guidelines while they bashed Duchess Camilla over her marriage to Prince Charles.

With the latest Twitter restriction, only those that the account follows or who are mentioned in the tweet can comment. However, it is only the Twitter page that has restricted comments as of now. Prince Charles and Camilla have yet to disable comments on their Instagram page.

The criticism began right after their latest royal engagement, since the airing of season 4 of Netflix series The Crown .

The particular season shows the bumpy marriage of Prince Charles with Diana, portraying Camilla as the protagonist. Even after marrying Diana, husband Charles was hung up on his ladylove Camilla. The couple got married in 2005 after Diana’s death in 1997.