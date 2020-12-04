close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

Hina Altaf gives beau Aagha Ali lavish birthday surprise

Fri, Dec 04, 2020

It seems like Pakistani actress Hina Altaf loves to plan surprises as she staged a lavish birthday party for her beau Aagha Ali.

According to the posts on social media, Hina opted for a rockstar theme.

The snaps featured not only herself with her beau but also with other family members.

Fans could not help but lavish praise on the adorable couple, who tied the knot earlier this year.

