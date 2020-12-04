Jennifer Lopez squashes bogus Botox rumors ahead of JLo Beauty release

With a beauty line in the works Jennifer Lopez appears to have hit her limit with Botox related rumors.



The actress set the record straight about her alleged cosmetic history during an interview with Page six and revealed, “I’m real. I haven’t ever had Botox to this day.”

Plus with her new beauty brand JLo Beauty hitting shelves, she does not want audiences to have a contorted view of how she achieved such an effortless glow at 51.

“I’m not that person.” JLo admitted during her Zoom interview. “I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there.”

“I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

However, the Hollywood A-lister was guided towards the world of cosmetic surgery in the past at the hands of one of her ex-boyfriends. He told her, “‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.”

But JLo wasn’t having any of that since “I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.' I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’"

"And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.”