Selena Gomez’s candid mental health admission: ‘I’m still a work in progress’

The champion for mental health, Selena Gomez recently shed light on her own struggles during a candid discussion and pointed out how “It's okay to be frustrated or have a hard day."



The Grammy award winning singer touched upon her past advocacy during an interview with People magazine for their People of the Year issue.

There she was quoted saying, “I've been a champion for mental health for numerous years and talked very openly about my experiences. I want so much change in that space, and I wanted people of all ages to understand that the mind isn't simple."

She even admitted, "I'm a work in progress. There's still so much that I'm figuring out. It's okay to be frustrated or have a hard day."

"I'm at the point where I'm starting to care less about what others think and more about what I feel. I also don't read comments or [Google myself]. People think I'm lying but I find my life to be easier that way. Life is much bigger than some little comment."