Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

Maya Ali receives love from Mahira Khan, others after major announcement

Pakistani actress Maya Ali took to social media to express her gratitude  over working with a major face in the entertainment industry. 

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a snap of herself with writer, director Shoaib Mansoor.

The energy could be felt in the post as many of her cohorts supported her.

"Aaaah!!! Best of luck Maya! You’re working with the besssstt," Mahira Khan wrote.

"Best of luck maya," Minal Khan said.

"Wohoooo!! All the best Mayaaaa," Zara Noor Abbas wrote.

In the caption Maya expressed her gratitude of working with Shoaib.

"First day on the set of #ABG. Blessed to have gotten a chance to work with the great Shoaib Sahab," the caption.

Take a look:



