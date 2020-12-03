Sania Mirza twinning and winning with son Izhaan Mirza

DUBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza is winning the hearts of Instagram users with her new wardrobe update post.

Sania shared an adorable picture of herself with son Izhaan Mirza twinning in cosy and casual outfits in front of a pool.

She captioned it: Twinning and winning with my little star.





The mother-son duo are both wearing a white top and blue pants with yellow shoes.

Last week, the Indian tennis start put up a video of her husband playing for the Jaffna Stallions on her Instagram story when the stallions were 85-2 in a game with the Galle Gladiators.