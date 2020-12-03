close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Sania Mirza twinning and winning with son Izhaan Mirza

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

DUBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza  is winning the hearts of Instagram users with her new wardrobe update post.

Sania shared an  adorable picture of herself with son Izhaan Mirza twinning in cosy and casual outfits in front of a pool.

She captioned it: Twinning and winning with my little star.


The mother-son duo are both wearing a white top and blue pants with yellow shoes.

Last week, the Indian tennis start put up a video of her husband playing for the Jaffna Stallions on her Instagram story when the stallions were 85-2 in a game with the Galle Gladiators.

Latest News

More From Pakistan