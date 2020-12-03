close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Saif Ali Khan claps back at trolls attacking son Taimur

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020
Saif Ali Khan spoke about how grateful he is to come back home to his family every day

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has clapped back at trolls who attacked his son Taimur over his recent pottery activity with mum Kareena Kapoor.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Tanhaji star spoke about the negativity that comes his way and how some trolls had attacked him and his son after Kareena posted the pottery photos.

"I'm lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city,” he said.

“Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving,” he added.

He also spoke about how grateful he is to come back home to his family every day.

