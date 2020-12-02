close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Lux Style Awards nominates Iqra Aziz for Best TV Actress

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz leaves fans starstruck with her talent on the screen.

So it really doesn't come to surprise when she is lauded by fans and is granted award nominations.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, the stunner shared the news that she is nominated for Best TV Actress for the Lux Style Awards.

She not only expressed her gratitude but it also seems that she made a cheeky little addition to the card.

Judging from the picture, it looks like she added 'Hussain' after her maiden name which comes after her marriage to beau Yasir Hussain.

 


