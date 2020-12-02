close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Sunny Deol tests positive for Coronavirus, isolates himself

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020
Sunny Deol tests positive for Coronavirus, isolates himself

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has isolated himself after being tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian actor has confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Singh Saab the Great actor revealed “I got the corona test done and the report came back positive.”

Deol further said “I am in isolation and my health is fine.”

“I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done,” the actor further said.

According to Indian media, Sunny Deol underwent shoulder surgery a few days back and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali.

The actor’s Covid results came two days after he, his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and Karan Deal confirmed that they will be starring together in the sequel of Apne.

He took to Instagram and said, “Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.”


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz