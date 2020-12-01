Sara Ali Khan dishes the details about stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan spoke about what is was like to recreate something that had already been a hit

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has taken over headlines as her upcoming film Coolie No 1 is on its way with her fans counting down each day till its release.

The Kedarnath star spoke about the film and what is was like to recreate something that had already been a hit back in the day, while trying to reach its benchmark of success.

During an interview with IANS, Sara said: "When I started off, my only dream and desire was to be able to do all kinds of genres of films with all kinds of directors. So, I truly consider myself extremely lucky that I have been given this opportunity because I am of course a die-hard David sir fan. But the truth is, not one particular genre of cinema I like.”

She went on to reveal how playing the same role which was once played by the iconic Karisma Kapoor was no piece of cake.

"She is an iconic star. She redefines the nineties for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now, I was so much more focused on bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today,” she said.

"It's been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that's in the film as opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible,” she added.