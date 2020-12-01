Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom with fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shares every aspect of her life.
From serving fashion looks to giving her followers advice, the Raees star likes to keep her followers updated.
Recently, she took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.
Her Instagram story gave an inspiring message to fans to not "give up" in hopes that their "greatest day" will come.
Take a look: