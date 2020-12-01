close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom with fans

Tue, Dec 01, 2020

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shares every aspect of her life.

From serving fashion looks to giving her followers advice, the Raees star likes to keep her followers updated.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.

Her Instagram story gave an inspiring message to fans to not "give up" in hopes that their "greatest day" will come.

Take a look:


