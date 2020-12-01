Katrina Kaif, rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal enjoy party at Karan Johar’s residence

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal enjoyed a party with fellow B-town stars at filmmaker Karan Johar house last night, according to Indian media.



The Sooryavanshi actress and Vicky were spotted heading to Karan Johar’s house for a small get together as the Bollywood is slowly getting back to work amid new normal.

Katrina was seen wearing red and white outfit with a black mask while her beau was spotted donning a casual shirt and a mask.

Other stars who attended Karan Johar’s party included Ananya Panday, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Zoya Akhtar and others.

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating for quite some time and are spotted together on several occasions.

The lovebirds have not officially confirmed their romance.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.