Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

Helena Bonham Carter agrees ‘The Crown’ should stress that it is ‘fiction’

Tue, Dec 01, 2020
Helena Bonham Carter urged the makers to air a disclaimer about the show having fictitious elements

British actor Helena Bonham Carter agrees with the claims that her show The Crown should add a disclaimer about it being ‘fictional.’

The Harry Potter star who plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama gave a thumbs up to UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden who had urged the makers to air a disclaimer about the show having fictitious elements.

In an interview that was recorded earlier this year for the show’s official podcast, Carter had said: "I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not... it's not drama doc, we're making a drama.’”

"So they are two different entities,” she added.

Earlier, Dowden had told the Mail on Sunday in an interview: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”

