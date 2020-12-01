Helena Bonham Carter agrees ‘The Crown’ should stress that it is ‘fiction’

Helena Bonham Carter urged the makers to air a disclaimer about the show having fictitious elements

British actor Helena Bonham Carter agrees with the claims that her show The Crown should add a disclaimer about it being ‘fictional.’

The Harry Potter star who plays Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama gave a thumbs up to UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden who had urged the makers to air a disclaimer about the show having fictitious elements.



In an interview that was recorded earlier this year for the show’s official podcast, Carter had said: "I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not... it's not drama doc, we're making a drama.’”

"So they are two different entities,” she added.

Earlier, Dowden had told the Mail on Sunday in an interview: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”