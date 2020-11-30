Muneeb Butt calls out luxury hotel for selling masks at inflated price

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt lambasted a luxury hotel in Karachi for selling overpriced face masks.

In a video on social media, the Yaariyan star narrated his experience and said that he had forgotten his mask in his car and upon entry he was asked to purchase a mask.

To add fuel to the fire he was asked to pay three times the price for the mask irking him to take to social media to vent.

"We came here to shoot and I had forgotten my mask in my car," he explained.

"The security guard asked for to pay Rs. 30 for a mask which is sold for Rs.10 in the market."

It was not the money that was the issue at hand but rather the fact that the hotel was profiting amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to his recent trip to Turkey, with his wife Aiman Khan, the actor said that the couple was given masks for free wherever they went.

"This is a big hotel. At the very least they should give the masks for free in order to encourage others to wear it but rather they are selling it at an overpriced rate. This is the difference between Pakistan and other countries," he said.