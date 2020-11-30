Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz dance video on Bollywood song goes viral

A dance video of Pakistani stars Yasir Hussain and wifey Iqra Aziz from the former’s birthday bash has taken the internet by storm.



In the video, initially shared by Asim Jofa, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz could be seen twirling on Bollywood’s hit song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’.

The video clip has taken the internet by storm shortly after it was posted.

Earlier, Yasir Hussain received love and sweet wishes from fans and fellow stars on his birthday.

Iqra Aziz also penned down a romantic note to wish the hubby.

Iqra shared an adorable photo wherein Yasir can be seen cutting cake in casual outfit, and wrote, “"Salgirah mubarak [Happy birthday] to the best husband in the world. i love you @yasir.hussain131."

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in December last year.

