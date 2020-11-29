close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

Hailey Bieber reacts to Miley Cyrus's 'Plastic Hearts'

Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Hailey Bieber called  Miley Cyrus a rockstar as she lavished praises on the latter's new album.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday,  the wife  of Justin Bieber shared her thoughts about Cyrus's new album "Plastic Hearts".

"SO HAPPY THIS IS OUT!" LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH," she wrote while tagging Miley on her Insta stories.

On November 27, Cyrus took to Twitter to share her feelings over the outpour of love over on social media. She wrote, "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was [expletive] born to make the record I’ve just released.”

She added, "To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU.

