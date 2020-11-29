close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

Ayeza Khan looks out of this world in latest snap

Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's fans are always keeping a lookout for the latest updates  in her life. 

From her family, vacations to photoshoots, the diva does not leave a stone unturned.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a snap from a recent photoshoot.

She looked something out of a fairy tale as she stunned in a glittering ethnic attire.

The stunner held roses too adding to the dreamy look.

Followers were just as taken aback by her ethereal beauty as she was lavished with compliments.

Take a look:  



