Ayeza Khan looks out of this world in latest snap

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan's fans are always keeping a lookout for the latest updates in her life.
From her family, vacations to photoshoots, the diva does not leave a stone unturned.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a snap from a recent photoshoot.
She looked something out of a fairy tale as she stunned in a glittering ethnic attire.
The stunner held roses too adding to the dreamy look.
Followers were just as taken aback by her ethereal beauty as she was lavished with compliments.
Take a look: