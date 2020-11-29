close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram 'in love' in most recent snap together

Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Pakistan's leading actress Minal Khan and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are deeply in love with each other  and it has been proven by their latest snap together. 

The adorable couple are often seen gracing each other's Instagram profiles but in their most recent photo together, courtesy of her beau, the loved up pair could be seen having a great time.

The Jalan star, 22, can be seen smiling ear to ear as Ahsan holds her lovingly.

Behind them a neon sign reading "drunk enough to say I love you" could be seen, probably depicting their feelings at the time.

Take a look:



