BTS gushes over ARMYs after 2020 Asian Artist Awards win

Renowned Kpop group BTS took home three awards for their song Dynamite at the 2020 Asian Artist Awards and ARMY’s are in a frenzy over this new win.

The awards include the Daesang (Grand Price) Song of the Year, Best of Best Award and Popularity Award.

During their acceptance speech, the boy band spared no effort in praising ARMYs and even gushed over them all for the unending love and support they have been giving, all throughout 2020.

According to Soompi, they were quoted saying, "To ARMY, it’s thanks to you that we’re able to sing and perform on stage with happiness. It’s a shame that we weren’t able to attend the 2020 Asia Artist Awards due to our schedule, but we want to thank everyone who gave us this award.

“We’d like to thank the staff who work hard out of sight, including Bang Si Hyuk and all the people at Big Hit Entertainment. Thank you for showing our new album, ‘BE,’ lots of love!”