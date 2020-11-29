Woman says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam allegedly subjected her to sexual violence, abuse

A girl named Hamiza, who claimed that she is Azam's neighbour and old school mate, said that the young cricketer tricked her into love and marriage. Photo Courtesy: Jang

A Lahori woman on Saturday said that Pakistani cricket skipper Babar Azam subjected her to sexual violence and abuse, Geo News reported.

Speaking during a press conference along with her lawyer, the woman named Hamiza claimed that she was Azam's neighbour and old school mate, adding that the young cricketer tricked her into love and marriage.

"When I asked him to marry me, he tortured me," she said. "I supported him financially when he was struggling before he became famous. I spent millions of rupees on him."

She said that she called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal complaint about the cricketer, but they told her off saying it was a personal matter.

When approached, PCB's Director of Media and Communications Samiul Hassan said that this was Babar's private matter and the board could not comment on it.



The woman's lawyer added that an FIR had been lodged with the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore regarding the matter but no action was taken.

Hamiza's petition is now pending at the Sessions Court, which is scheduled for a hearing on December 4. The sexual harassment case will be heard on December 5.

Babar Azam, who is in New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series, could not be reached for a comment on the matter.