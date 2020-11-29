Iqra Aziz pens romantic note for Yasir Hussain on his birthday

Iqra Aziz uploads heartwarming picture on Yasir Hussain's birthday: Check it out

Iqra Aziz came forth articulating her thoughts on husband Yasir Hussain's birthday on Sunday.

The Pakistani starlet penned an emotional note to wish Yasir on his special day, with an endearing photo to go with it.

In the picture, Yasir can be seen dressed in casuals while cutting a cake, given by Iqra.

"Salgirah mubarak [Happy birthday] to the best husband in the world. i love you @yasir.hussain131," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier last week, Yasir had wished Iqra in the same manner on her birthday.

He uploading a heartwarming photo of both cuddling each other with the sweetest caption besides it.







