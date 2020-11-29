Princess Diana's fall to disgrace after divore from Charles devastated Prince William

Princess Diana had to give up her HRH title after divorce from Charles which bothered Prince William greatly

Princess Diana fell to disgrace after she divorced Prince Charles and had her royal titles snatched away brutally.



After the divorce was finalised, Diana had to give up her HRH title, something which bothered her elder son Prince William so much that he vowed to restore it whenever he becomes King.

Comforting his mother, William said, "Don’t worry, Mummy. I will give it back to you one day, when I am king.”

After the end of their marriage, Charles and Diana were on the best of terms they had ever been.

Diana told royal biographer, Tina Brown, over lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat.

"At the end of Diana's life, she and Charles were on the best terms they'd been for a very long time,” Brown told The Telegraph.

“Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together.”