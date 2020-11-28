Miley Cyrus hits out at Liam Hemsworth in new song: ‘I don’t even miss you’

Miley Cyrus unleashed frenzy after the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts.

And with the news tracks finally out, her crazed fans have been spending their time decoding all of her songs and one of them is definitely indicating a dis towards her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The Wrecking Ball hit maker sings about getting married as a ‘distraction’ which comes as an obvious shade towards her ex.

In the song, W** Do I Know, Cyrus sings: “Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction // Here to tell you something that you don’t know // Am I wrong that I moved on and I // And I don’t even miss you?”

The track was immediately labelled “Liam drag” by her devoted fans.

The former flames started dating back in 2009 and were in an off and on relationship for ten years before they tied the knot in December 2018.



However, their marriage couldn’t longer than a few months as they parted ways in August 2019.