Mariyam Nafees contracts Covid-19, asks followers for 'lots and lots' of prayers

Pakistani television actress Mariyam Nafees is the latest celebrity to contract Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, the diva said that she was observing self-isolation and requested her followers for prayers.

"Greetings from isolation. Unfortunately, I’ve added to the COVID count by testing positive. Harsh symptoms and away from home so here’s requesting lots and lots of prayers," she wrote.

"Also, please please protect yourself and the people around you. Wear your mask and take all the precautionary measures. This too shall pass, InshAllah [God willing]."

Her fans were quick to show their concern and even Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt extended his well wishes.

"Praying your symptoms let up soon! Please take care of yourself and let me know if you need anything," he wrote.

