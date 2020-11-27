‘Ertugrul’ star Celal Alp blessed with a baby daughter

Turkish star Celal Alp, who essayed the role of Abdul Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has been blessed with a baby daughter.



Celal took to Instagram and announced the birth of his daughter Hatice Mariye.

He shared the good news in Turkish language, saying that Hatice was born on Friday November 27, 2020.

“Praise be to our Lord, who made it possible to be a Father on Friday. May my Lord give good children to everyone who wants a baby this Friday for his sake. Ameen.”



Celal also thanked doctors and nurses.