Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

Sajjad Ali treats fans by singing 'Maula', thanks for 'incredible' response

Thu, Nov 26, 2020

It was music Sajjad Ali fans' ears as the Pakistani singer treated fans with a melodious video on Twitter.

In the mico-blogging site, the Baarish singer belted out the lyrics to his song, named Maula, beautifully as it was complimented by guitar tunes.

At the end of the video he thanked his followers.

"Thank you so much for the love and prayers. Stay blessed. Stay safe," he said in the video.

"Thank you so much for the INCREDIBLE response to Maula," the caption read.

Check it out:

