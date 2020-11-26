Nora Fatehi finds a new way to amaze fans as she continues celebrations

Bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi found a new way to amaze her fans as she continued to celebrate 20 million followers on Instagram.



Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl shared her dazzling photos wherein she could be seen riding a camel to celebrate the 20 million milestone.

The Bharat actress wrote in the caption, “celebration continues. I rode a camel for the first time! It was so fun.”

Recently, Nora Fatehi hit 20 million followers on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with her friends and family in the middle of a desert in Morocco.



Nora, who has Moroccan roots, wrote, “Wow! We did it! Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys. this is just the beginning.”

On the work front, Nora recently appeared in singer Guru Randhawa’s new video song Naach Meri Rani. The track took the internet by storm.