‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali says support and feedback from fans make her very happy

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who rose to fame with her stellar performance as Aslihan Hatun in the popular series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has said that the support and feedback she receives from the audience make her very happy.



Sharing a dazzling throwback photo of her on Instagram, Gulsim Ali wrote, “Dear followers who support me from all over the world I haven't been in contact with you for a long time, but don't think I forget you. As you know, the shooting of the TV series @gonuldagitrt which is broadcast on @trt1 and I play the leading role, continues.”

“We work hard, we get tired, but the support of our audience and your feedback makes me very happy. I know that you are following even though you are far away, even if you cannot watch the series in your own language.”



The Ertugrul star went on to say, “News that will make you happy is coming soon, I greet you all with respect. Stay well #tbt.”

Currently, Gulsim plays a vital role in the TV series titled "Gönül Dağı".