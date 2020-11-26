Hira Mani looks stunning in latest photo, makes her husband 'proud'

Pakistani actress Hira Mani looked nothing short of a vision in her latest dazzling photo that won the hearts of not only her fans but also her husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable photo wherein she could be seen sporting a purple t-shirt.

Hira Mani looked ethereal in subtle makeup in the latest photo.

Taking to Instagram, Hira shared the photo and wrote, “haan chahay jitna make-up lag jaye lash pay Lekin Maskara nahi lagaongi main.”

Hira’s husband shared the same dazzling photo on his Instagram handle and wrote “You make me proud” followed by two heart emoticons.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Hira Mani and Salman tied the knot in 2008 and have two children.

