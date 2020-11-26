Priyanka Chopra mourns death of ‘true legend’ Diego Maradona

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra joined the world to mourn the death of Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona, calling him a ‘true legend’.



Taking to Instagram stories, the Sky Is Pink actress shared a throwback photos of Diego and paid rich tribute to the football legend.

She wrote with folded hands, “RIP Diego Maradona.”

Priyanka added, “One of the greatest football players of all time. A true legend”.

Football legend Diego Maradona died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

Renowned with Brazil's Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

