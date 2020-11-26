Pregnant Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of her ‘cheat meal’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a glimpse of her ‘cheat meal’ with her fans.



Taking to Instagram, mom-to-be Kareena shared a photo of her cheat meal where the actress can be seen relishing waffles with maple syrup during her pregnancy.

Sharing the picture of a plate with waffles and a bowl of maple syrup, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, “Is this my meal or cheat meal?”

Kareena Kapoor also explained that the lines between a meal and a cheat meal are blurred for the next few months.

Kareena Kapoor is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with her fans.

Earlier, Kareena shared a cute photo and video of her and son Taimur Ali Khan, where the mother-son duo took part in a pottery making session in a small village called Dharamkot, close to Dharamshala.

She shared the sweet snap and video on photo-video sharing platform with caption, “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff.”



