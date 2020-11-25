close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 25, 2020

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan's son in adorable snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 25, 2020

It's very straightforward that Ayeza Khan is a superwoman as she can be seen juggling her acting career with family.

She shares every aspect of her life on social media and keeps fans in the loop.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared an adorable photo of her son Rayan during an event.

Many celebs poured their heartiest of congratulations to the little one along with fans.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz