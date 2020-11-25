Fans gush over Ayeza Khan's son in adorable snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It's very straightforward that Ayeza Khan is a superwoman as she can be seen juggling her acting career with family.
She shares every aspect of her life on social media and keeps fans in the loop.
In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared an adorable photo of her son Rayan during an event.
Many celebs poured their heartiest of congratulations to the little one along with fans.
Take a look: