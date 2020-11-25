close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 25, 2020

Maya Ali wins fans' hearts with dreamy snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 25, 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali  won fans' hearts with a gorgeous snap  from a photoshoot. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the stunner looks elegant in tones of gold and pink as she donned an ethnic attire.

The gorgeous actress also donned heavy jewelry, adding to the dreamy look.

Fans were blown away by Maya's beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz