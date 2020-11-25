Maya Ali wins fans' hearts with dreamy snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Maya Ali won fans' hearts with a gorgeous snap from a photoshoot.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, the stunner looks elegant in tones of gold and pink as she donned an ethnic attire.
The gorgeous actress also donned heavy jewelry, adding to the dreamy look.
Fans were blown away by Maya's beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.
Take a look: