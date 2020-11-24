Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane to file for divorce?

Pakistan's beloved celebrity couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane may be heading for a divorce as the couple have reportedly decided to mutually separate.

According to a local media outlet citing sources, the couple have decided to mutually call it quits after three years of marriage.

Sources reveal that the reasons behind their separation remain mounting tension and irreconcilable differences between the two.

An official statement from the duo is yet to clarify the situation of their marriage.