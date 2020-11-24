Rabab Hashim stuns in all-yellow outfit for her mayoun event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim is happily tying the knot and pictures of her mayoun event are taking the internet by storm.
In a photographer's Instagram handle, the star could be seen looking jaw-dropping.
The Meray Mohsin actress looks stunning in an all-yellow outfit as her hands could be seen covered in beautiful henna.
Considering the event, the stunner opted for a fresh face, leaving her tresses free as well.
Fans were quick to congratulate the actress and compliment her beauty.
Check out the gorgeous pictures: