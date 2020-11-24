close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 24, 2020

Rabab Hashim stuns in all-yellow outfit for her mayoun event

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 24, 2020

Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim is happily tying the knot and pictures of her  mayoun event are taking the internet by storm. 

In a photographer's Instagram handle, the star could be seen looking jaw-dropping.

The Meray Mohsin actress looks stunning in an all-yellow outfit as her hands could be seen covered in beautiful henna.

Considering the event, the stunner opted for a fresh face, leaving her tresses free as well.

Fans were quick to congratulate the actress and compliment her beauty.

Check out the gorgeous pictures: 



Latest News

