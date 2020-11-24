close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 24, 2020

BTS rock the stage with ‘Life Goes On’ at American Music Awards

BTS blew the roof off the American Music Awards (AMA) stage with their live performances.

For the performance the boys rocked a black and white getup. They started off with their new single Life Goes On and concluded their performance on a highlight with Dynamite.

While Life Goes On became the highlight of the show due to its high energy vibes, the stage of Dynamite was decorated with stunning lights.

Despite being barred from international travel, the boys uploaded a video touching on their nomination and subsequent win for the best social artist. In the video they also thanked fans for their undying support throughout all of 2020.  


