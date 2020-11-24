close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Web Desk
November 24, 2020

Mahira Khan gives advice to fans

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 24, 2020

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shares every aspect of her life and loves to look out for her fans. 

From serving fashion looks to giving her followers advice, the Raees star likes to keep her followers updated.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.

The diva shared a message about "embracing" the ups and downs of life and that its "gifts, circumstances and journey are connected".

Take a look:



