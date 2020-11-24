Mahira Khan gives advice to fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan shares every aspect of her life and loves to look out for her fans.
From serving fashion looks to giving her followers advice, the Raees star likes to keep her followers updated.
Recently, she took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.
The diva shared a message about "embracing" the ups and downs of life and that its "gifts, circumstances and journey are connected".
Take a look: