Iqra Aziz looks angelic in all-white ensemble

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is not an ounce of doubt that there is nothing which Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz cannot rock.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the Suno Chanda star share a jaw-dropping look that saw fans shower praises.
In the snap she could be seen rocking an elegant, all-white look.
The stunner paired her ethnic look with straight locks and nude heels.
Take a look: