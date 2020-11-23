Prince William, Kate Middleton announce pet Lupo's passing

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Sunday revealed the tragic news that their beloved dog Lupo passed away.

On the Instagram page of Kensington Royal, the news was shared following a picture of the late pet.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C," the caption read.

It is pertinent to mention that Lupo chose Prince George's name.

William and Kate wrote down many names on scraps of paper which they scattered. Lupo was brought in to select a name by tapping on a piece of paper.

Furthermore Kate's parents Michael and Carole bred the English cocker spaniel from a dog owned by them.







