close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

Ayeza Khan enjoys the sun in beautiful scene

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shares every aspect of her life with her followers. 

From her family, vacations to photoshoots, the diva does not leave a stone unturned.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star was seen soaking up the sun in a beautiful location.

The stunner donned an all white outfit as she looked ahead at the vast sea which was overcast by massive clouds.

While the place is unknown, there is no doubt that she is having a blast.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz