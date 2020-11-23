Meesha Shafi quashes false claims about being ‘in love’ with Babar Azam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vocal powerhouse Meesha Shafi is coming forth to rubbish a fabricated news story getting circulated on social media about her.
Turning to her Instagram Story, the singer called out a page for fabricating quotes about her wanting to date Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.
The false quotes read: “I always stick to TV when he is batting, and when he gets out I switch my TV off. I would love to date him anytime, I just love him.”
Rubbishing the claims and the entire story, Shafi wrote: “I have no idea who this is or why it exists. It makes zero sense. 100% concocted out of thin air.”
“This quote is fabricated. @instagram kindly remove this post. Thank you,” she added.